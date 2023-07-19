Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €72.86 ($81.87) and last traded at €73.04 ($82.07). 177,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.36 ($83.55).

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.88.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Further Reading

