Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Ideal Power Price Performance

IPWR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 21,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 9,766.25%.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

