Ieq Capital LLC Has $71.77 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 465,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 1.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $71,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 11.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,812. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,818 shares of company stock valued at $111,894,433 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

