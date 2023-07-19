Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,766.60.

BKNG traded down $31.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,950.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,669. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,998.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,674.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,553.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

