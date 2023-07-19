Ieq Capital LLC Sells 20,091 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,091 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $98.72. 3,528,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,143. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

