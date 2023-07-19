IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 395,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,174,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.30% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company's stock.

BACK stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a negative net margin of 131.06%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

