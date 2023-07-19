ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 20,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,720,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.98.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

