ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 20,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
ImmunoGen Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,720,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.98.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoGen
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.