InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.94

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.88. InnovAge shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 9,789 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.54 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Damato sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $45,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $107,331 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InnovAge by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 60.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

