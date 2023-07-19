Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ INO opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.82.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
