Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ INO opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

