Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,625.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,162,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.51. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation



Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

