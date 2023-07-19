Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $172,898.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE INSP traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.98. 290,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,577. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -206.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.33.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.