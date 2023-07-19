Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,140.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $214,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,104,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,878. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.49. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,703,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

