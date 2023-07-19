Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 26,385,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,532,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

