Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.73

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.73 and traded as high as C$25.28. Interfor shares last traded at C$25.06, with a volume of 170,064 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Interfor Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.39). Interfor had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$829.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 0.1277985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,285.90. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

