Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.26 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $18.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00013563 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,475,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,025,478 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.