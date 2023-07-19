Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.54

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.54 and traded as high as $21.68. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 838,523 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

