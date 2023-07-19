Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 891,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,291 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 665,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 636,478 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,802,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,546. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.4456 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

