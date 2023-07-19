Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.69

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.01. Investar shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 12,152 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. Investar had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 989,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 13.8% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.