Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases Shares of 17,799 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,799 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Transocean by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE RIG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908,855. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.