Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 335 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,971,709 shares of company stock worth $657,636,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $7.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.20. 2,193,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average of $337.52.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($4.55). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
