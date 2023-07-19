Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $5,484,250,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

