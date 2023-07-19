IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

IRIDEX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 28,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,684. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp raised its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.