IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
IRIDEX Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 28,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,684. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.