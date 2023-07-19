iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.49. 473,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.