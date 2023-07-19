iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $456.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $457.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

