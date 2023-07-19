iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $458.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,118. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $342.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

