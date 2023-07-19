iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after buying an additional 258,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,433,000 after purchasing an additional 139,037 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.70. 462,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,238. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

