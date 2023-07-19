iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 789,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,688,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.23. 741,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,947. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.