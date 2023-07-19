iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

KXI stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

