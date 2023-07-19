iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 788,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,057 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 2.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 860,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

