iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,151. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

