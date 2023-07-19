iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

