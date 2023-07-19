iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,549,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 210.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,120,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.