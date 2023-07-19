iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $148.57. 433,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

