iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.15. 347,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,344. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

