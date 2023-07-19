iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,662 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 2.33% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $176,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.28. 64,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $213.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

