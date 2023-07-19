J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.23. 2,237,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

