JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $118.25 million and $5.79 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.