Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 255,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. 23,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,810. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $601.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.