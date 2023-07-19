Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0004

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Joystick has a market cap of $86,471.66 and approximately $500.43 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 96.2% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,954.09 or 0.99999236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.00036602 USD and is down -15.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $62.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

