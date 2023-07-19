JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,129. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

