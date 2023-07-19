JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

