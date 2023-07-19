Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Down 18.9% in June

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Trading Down 0.6 %

KAMN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 84,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kaman has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.