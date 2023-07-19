Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.24. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

Karnalyte Resources Trading Down 11.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

