KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 35.2% in June

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KDDI Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KDDIY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 193,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,227. KDDI has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

