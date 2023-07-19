KeyCorp Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $42.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ONEW. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $36.45 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $574.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $101,838.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,857.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $578,876.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,278.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $101,838.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,857.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,769. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

