Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. 102,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,566. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.