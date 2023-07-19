Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of KE stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. 102,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,566. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.37.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
