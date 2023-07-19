Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 381,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,656,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

