Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of KRBP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 132,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

