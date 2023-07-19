KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.37

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $11.77. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 97,348 shares trading hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

