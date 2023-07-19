KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $122,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

KLXE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 193,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,032. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $182.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.08.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

